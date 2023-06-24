ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE) is looking for local families to host students ages 15 to 18 for the next academic year.
Host families are vital to the program in bridging the gap between people, cultures and nations.
Preparations are well underway for the 2023-2024 program year and the arrival of new students this fall. In coming to the U.S., ASSE students come with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience American culture. They also share their own culture with their host families, giving both the students and families a rich cultural experience.
ASSE students cover personal expenses, along with health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are selected for participation based on academics and good citizenship. Host families can choose their students from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.
To find out how to become a host family, call the ASSE Regional Office at 1-800-677-2773 or go to www.host.asse.com to begin the host family application.
