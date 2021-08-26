CADILLAC — A two-day workshop in Cadillac is looking to educate people about aquatic invasive species.
The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area recently announced the two-day workshop about Aquatic Invasive Species Identification and Control Workshop, which will cover a range of topics related to lake management and invasive species control. Lakeshore property owners are encouraged to attend and learn how they can protect their lakes from aquatic invasive species.
The two-day workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in Cadillac, 6087 E M-115. The cost of the workshop is free and lunch is included on both days. Donations will be accepted to cover the cost of lunch.
North Country CISMA Outreach Coordinator Emma Costantino said the workshop will include guest speakers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Michigan Natural Features Inventory and Michigan State University Extension. Topics to be covered during the workshop include aquatic plant identification, differences between beneficial native species and exotic invasives, considerations for mechanical and chemical control and options to control nuisance aquatic wildlife.
In addition, Costantino said via a press release participating Certified Pesticide Applications will be able to earn 13 education credits in CORE/Aquatic. Contractors who do work within local water basins also will be present to answer questions.
Seating is limited and registration is required. To ensure a seat, interested parties should register for the workshop by Aug. 27. To register, email Costantino at emma.costantino@macd.org or by calling (313) 570-6853. To learn more about the North Country CISMA and how to stop the spread of invasive species, go to www.northcountryinvasives.org.
