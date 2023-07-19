There is a list of record fish for each species caught in Michigan waters on the Department of Natural Resources website. A perusal of the list of 59 species reveals that none have been taken from the lakes or rivers of Missaukee County. In fact, a majority of the record fish have been taken downstate.
But northern Michigan is represented too.
The closest state record fish caught geographically near Missaukee County is actually a near neighbor. Houghton Lake in Roscommon County has yielded the largest channel catfish ever recorded in the state, twice.
The first time was in 1960 and the second time was in 1964. And, since the channel cat weighed a whopping 40 pounds each time, it remains a tie in the list of records. State records consider just the weight of the fish, not its length.
We don’t know who the anglers were who harvested the record channel catfish in 1960 or 1964, only that the individuals were smart enough to realize they had something special in their boats had made sure to have the catch officially recorded.
The length of the first channel cat is not known but the one taken in 1964 measured 41.5 inches. Maybe the fish are stuffed and still being displayed on the walls of the anglers who pulled them up. One thing we do know is that no angler has taken a bigger channel catfish out of Michigan waters since, or if they did it wasn’t weighed.
The largest walleye ever harvested in Michigan was pulled from the Pine River in nearby Manistee County way back in 1951. It weighed a healthy 17.19 pounds and was 35 inches long. The angler used a live minnow to attract the walleye.
Another notable record catch occurred not that many years ago not far north in Antrim County. The 58-pound muskellunge taken out of Lake Bellaire wasn’t just a state record, though; it proved to be a world record!
It happened on Oct. 13, 2012. Joseph Seeberger of Portage was fishing Lake Bellaire with some friends when the massive muskellunge struck his bait. A draining two-hour battle followed, with the muskellunge pulling 100 yards of line from Seeberger’s reel trying to get away. In the end, though, Seeberger and his companions were able to harvest the fish and later have it weighed and measured by a DNR biologist.
It took a few months to verify all the details but in February of 2013 Seeberger’s catch was officially recognized as the world record for muskellunge. And, of course, it’s one of those state records that will likely not be beaten any time soon, if ever.
Another fairly recent state record catch was recorded in Cheboygan County in 2016, a smallmouth bass weighing a hefty 9.98 pounds and measuring 23.1 inches. Robert Kraemer of Treasure Island, Fla., who stays at a cottage in Indian River between June and September each year, made the catch in September of that year.
Kraemer was “stillfishing” from the shore on Sept. 11 near his cabin on Indian River and used a live night crawler for bait. Tim Cwalinski, a DNR fisheries biologist in Gaylord, was contacted and verified the new record.
The previous state record for smallmouth bass was broken just the year before by Greg Gasiciel of Rhodes, who pulled one weighing 9.33 pounds from Hubbard Lake in Alcona County in October of 2015. Ironically, the record for smallmouth bass had been the oldest one in Michigan, dating all the way back to 1906, before Gasiciel’s catch in 2015. The 1906 record catch was 9.25 pounds and was taken from Long Lake in Cheboygan County. It was 27.25 inches long.
Of the 59 species of fish listed for the state, six new records have been set since 2017. There have been 13 new records set in all over the past decade. In some cases, like the flathead catfish, records have been set more than once in the past decade.
There haven’t been any new state records so far in 2023, though records are often broken in the fall. The most recent record catch occurred on May 29, 2022, the flathead catfish. Lloyd Tanner of Hobart, Indiana, pulled the record catch out of the St. Joe River downstate in Berrien County. Tanner’s catch weighed 53.35 pounds and measuring 48 inches. It beat out the old record of 52 pounds (46.02 inches long) which was set in 2014 by Dale Blakley out of Niles.
The state record for channel cat out of Houghton Lake has been around since the 1960s and could last much longer. The longer a record stands and greater the chance it will remain. Some species are more prone to a record catch because of their habitat and their availability throughout the state. The oldest state record dates to 1919 and a few other state records go back to the 1930s and 40s. Nearly all of the current state records have been established since at least 1980, though.
The oldest state record catch dates back more than a century out of the western U.P. and may be the least likely record to be broken after lasting that long. In 1919, just after World War I, an unnamed angler pulled a Tiger Musky out of the Lac Vieux Desert in Gogebic County. It weighed 51.19 pounds and measured 54 inches.
The Lac Vieux Desert spans the eastern border of Wisconsin and the western border of Michigan in Gogebic County and is still a popular fishing destination. The Lac Vieux is fed by surrounding springs and is the source of the Wisconsin River, according to Wikipedia. It is also the source of a Jonah-sized musky that might remain on the records for another century is so.
