Kaleva-Another stellar weekend of racing is in the books. Over 225 entries were on hand Saturday night for Authentic 231 Racing Series event #5 at Northern Michigan Dragway.
Early afternoon rain showers and an unfavorable evening radar forecast forced management to move races directly into elimination rounds on Saturday.
Matt Omar of Kaleva notched his second win of the season and took a nice lead in the Bracket I points series. Scott Eriksen of East Jordan ousted a tough 70-entry Bracket II field with his "Undertaker" '69 Camaro. He moved up to 8th in the standings with the $1,200 victory.
Six-time Pro Trophy champ David Evans met up with his father Jim Evans after each won 7 rounds in Pro Trophy's field of 88 racers, with the younger racer taking the win. Street Trophy honors went to Tim Stroh of Standish. Junior class winners also celebrated, with Bear Lake racers Nathaniel Cebula taking his 2nd of the season in Advanced, and Emmett Omar nailing down his third win in 5 Mini Junior events!
Friday night's WTCM/Statewide Towing Street Nights event drew in 130 entries. The Rider Class had the highest number with 25 entries. Snowmobile racers again took the top three positions with Marion's Nick Simpson taking a $600 win on a Ski-Doo for his first trip to the NMD Winners' Wall. Allie Wiederhold of Kingsley knocked out two class victories (Chicks on Slicks and Money Class) for the same total in winnings. Street Trophy had another first-time winner in Howard Herron of Benzonia. Manton's John Root claimed the top spot in High School.
NMD is idle this weekend as racers and staff prepare for the annual Bowtie Challenge taking place Thursday, June 22nd through Saturday, June 24th. For more info, see NorthernMichiganDragway.com or the social media pages.
Full weekend results:
Friday, June 9, 2023
Riders for a Cure
Win: Nick Simpson, Marion, Ski-Doo
R-up: Cody Krows, Irons, Ski-Doo
Semi: Ken Knapp, Rockford, Arctic Cat
Chicks on Slicks
Win: Allie Wiederhold, Kingsley, Ford Thunderbird
R-up: Breann Cash, Kaleva, Chevy S-10
Semi: Pam Snyder, Houghton Lake, Chevy El Camino
High School
Win: John Root, Manton, Chevy Camaro
R-up: Gannon Dougherty, Honor, Chevy Nova
Semi: Shania Root, Manton, Chevy S-10
Money
Win: Allie Wiederhold, Kingsley, Ford Thunderbird
R-up: Samantha Whitley, Kalkaska, Chevy Nova
Semi: Larry Morrison, Brethren, Pontiac Grand Prix
Street Trophy:
Win: Howard Herron, Benzonia, Dodge Ram
R:up: Danniel Dean, Kaleva, Harley Sportster
Semi: Joseph Kott, Manistee, Buick Roadmaster
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Bracket I
Win: Matt Omar, Kaleva, Ford Mustang
R-up: Greg Rose, Lake Ann, Ford Mustang
Semi: Travis Mardlin, Kaleva, Chevy S-10
Bracket II
Win: Scott Eriksen, East Jordan, Chevy Camaro
R-up: Kyle Kidder, Benzonia, Chevy Camaro
Semi: Jim Evans, Benzonia, Buick Skylark
Pro Trophy
Win: David Evans, Benzonia, Chevy Monte Carlo
R-up: Jim Evans, Benzonia, Buick Skylark
Semi: Rich Majchrzak, Filer City, Ford Mustang
Street Trophy
Win: Tim Stroh, Standish, Chevy Camaro
R-up: Tim Littlefield, Cadillac, Ford F-100
Semi: Richard Mardlin, Bear Lake, Chevy Blazer
Advanced Juniors
Win: Nathaniel Cebula, Bear Lake
R-up: Cy Kosmowski, Manistee
Semi: Allianna Bacon, Luther
Mini Juniors
Win: Emmett Omar, Bear Lake
R-up: Tanner Savich, Fountain
Semi: Eli Omar, Bear Lake
