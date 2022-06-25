Northern Michigan University has announced its 2022 winter semester dean’s list.
The following students in the area qualified with a grade point average of 4.00 GPA.
Cadillac
LeAnne Marcotte
Emilia Nelson
The following students in the area qualified with a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99 GPA.
Buckley
Nicholas Wegrzyn
Cadillac
Annika Nelson
Margaret Staub
Fife Lake
Tanner Birgy
Lake City
Alyssa Hutchinson
Mari McClure
Morgan Rogers
Manton
Arthur Harvey
Tekoa Marshall
Marion
Noah Proctor
Andrea Weaver
Tustin
Brooke Kochanny
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.