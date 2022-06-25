Northern Michigan University has announced its 2022 winter semester dean’s list.

The following students in the area qualified with a grade point average of 4.00 GPA.

Cadillac

LeAnne Marcotte

Emilia Nelson

The following students in the area qualified with a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99 GPA.

Buckley

Nicholas Wegrzyn

Cadillac

Annika Nelson

Margaret Staub

Fife Lake

Tanner Birgy

Lake City

Alyssa Hutchinson

Mari McClure

Morgan Rogers

Manton

Arthur Harvey

Tekoa Marshall

Marion

Noah Proctor

Andrea Weaver

Tustin

Brooke Kochanny

