NMCAA’s Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) is seeking proposals from general contractors for the purpose of performing work on eligible single-family homes, and smaller multi-family units in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Roscommon, and Wexford Counties.
WAP is funded by the Dept. of Energy Weatherization Assistance Program and the DHHS Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The recent federal infrastructure legislation has allocated billions of dollars into the WAP, presenting huge opportunities for contractors to get involved and grow their businesses. Unlike past stimulus funding in this space, an increased national focus on equity, environmental justice, and climate change mitigation indicate that these programs will continue to grow in their size and scope well into the future.
Contractors will be responsible for supplying labor and materials in completing all units in a timely manner, will be in compliance with all applicable building codes, will meet DOE/WAP standards, and will be licensed and insured. Familiarity with ASHRAE 62.2 preferred.
Interested contractors should contact tstave@nmcaa.net to request a blank price list and RFP Guidelines.
