TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College has announced its summer 2021 dean’s list.
To make the dean’s list, students must have a minimum of a 3.5 gpa on a 4.0 scale.
Wexford County
Josie Clement
Mariah Gamble
Matthew Hewett
Matthew Hicks
Olivia Kunkel
Ian Lilly
Hunter Olmstead
Andrew Rheaume
Justine Robinson
Eric Sharp
Jessica Speaks
Preston Suriano
Crystal Thies
Seth Thurman
Kyle Warner
Zachary Wiggins
Osceola
Desarea Cornell
Missaukee
Cassandra Hardy
Brandi Kinyon
Jacob Teed
