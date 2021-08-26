TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College has announced its summer 2021 dean’s list.

To make the dean’s list, students must have a minimum of a 3.5 gpa on a 4.0 scale.

Wexford County

Josie Clement

Mariah Gamble

Matthew Hewett

Matthew Hicks

Olivia Kunkel

Ian Lilly

Hunter Olmstead

Andrew Rheaume

Justine Robinson

Eric Sharp

Jessica Speaks

Preston Suriano

Crystal Thies

Seth Thurman

Kyle Warner

Zachary Wiggins

Osceola

Desarea Cornell

Missaukee

Cassandra Hardy

Brandi Kinyon

Jacob Teed