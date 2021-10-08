Norwich Township No. 1 Frl continued
“On August 29, 1932, the school board resolved to make provisions equivalent to those of a rural agricultural school. This was accomplished by teaching six grades at Moorestown and transporting grades 7 to 12 to Lake City. Two buses were bought for this purpose. Fred Hirzel drove one bus and George Londak drove the other, which went to Lake City, the teachers were Thelma Wiggins, primary room and Leola McGee, intermediate room.
“On November 30, 1933, the officers, Deo Whipple, Charles Smith, Fannie Remington, and Max Sherman, decided to wreck the three remaining buildings, Stittsville, Excelsior and the cement block building and erect a two-room building on the lot at Moorestown, if this could be done with CWA funds. During the school year the present two-room building was built. For the rest of the term the primary room which was taught by Miss Wiggins, held school in the Hirzel store building, now a part of the Londak garage.
“School was held first in the new building in the fall of 1934. The teachers were Juanita Smith and Leola McGee. The first custodian was Alton Whipple, who also drove the local bus; Lawrence Crowder drove the Lake City bus that year.
“Our schoolhouse is modern, convenient and well-equipped. It has a steam heating plant. There is also a three-stall garage for the buses; the school now owns and operates three buses. This year the bus drivers are Carl Phelps, Aaron Murray, and Richard Mosher, Charley Anderson is the custodian. The present members of the school board are Hughie Loney, Claude Farrell, Albion Johnson, Hugh Murray, and Lee Frost. Our teachers this year are Iris Smith and Leola McGee. At present there are 45 in the primary room, 37 in the intermediate room, and 31 in grades 7 to 12 being transported to Lake City.
“Three young men of this community are advancing their education beyond high school; Edgar Smith is enrolled at Albion College and Arno Whipple at Hope College. Though not enrolled in any college at present, Ted Frost has attended Central State Teachers college, and he plans to return there to finish his course in the not too distant future.
“Among the people who have attended or taught school here are Wilfred Coffey, former superintendent of public instruction, Maude Coffey, critic teacher, Cheboygan County Normal, Alice Johnson, teacher in the Wyandotte schools, and Will Hirzel, who resides in Japan where he holds an important position in the employ of an American concern doing an importing and exporting business, Mr. Hirzel’s travels have taken him several time around the world and into many countries besides Japan; these include China, Philippine Islands, Switzerland, France, England, Egypt, and the Holy Land.”
As mentioned at the beginning, the district was organized in 1913 and so a report was made for the year 1913-14 school year. The next year was the first report for a year of teaching. The teachers were as mentioned previously. There were 34 pupils and the total salary was $840. The director was Seth Rockwell, address Moorestown.
The building was located in the northwest corner of the northeast quarter of Section 33. The last report was in 1967, when the district annexed to Lake City. The school was sold and has been remodeled into apartments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.