Norwich Township No. 1 Frl.
No person or persons are mentioned as having written the 1940 history of the Moorestown school but the last paragraph states: “We wish to thank Ransom Thornton, Axel Johnson, William Cantwell, Carl Tower, Wilbur Frost, Herb Belknap and others for helping with this history.”
In 1940 the Moorestown school was a Rural Agricultural school composed of the seven districts which were established earlier in the township. They were: No. 1, Roose; No. 2, Hunt; No. 3, Stittsville; No. 4, Acme; No. 5, Excelsior; No. 6, Daisy; and No. 7 Moorestown.
A brief history of the first six schools mentioned above will be given near the end of this series of histories. After the consolidation of the seven districts, the new district was given a new number, No. 1 Frl., as it had a small part of it in another township.
Following is the 1940 history:
“The Moorestown School, District No. 7, was organized during the school year 1913-14 but there was no school in this district during that school year.
The first school was held here in 1914-15. It was a two-room school. The teachers were Margaret Fagan and Dora Beuthien. Algebra, general history, English and other high school subjects were listed as being taught. Some spaces in the hotel were school was held was rented by the school board.
The district was bonded in 1914 and in attempt was made to choose a site and build a schoolhouse, but not until the school year 1917-18 was this done. The building was a cement block structure erected on the same location as out present schoolhouse.
“Marie Ver Strate, Mollie Bartholomew, and Fannie Westra taught school in this district.
The officers in 1915-16 were Seth Rockwell, Edward Fagan, and Leonard M. Courter. The seven districts were consolidated in 1922 and on October 10 of that year new officers were elected. William Mock was chairman of the meeting. A. I. Phelps was elected secretary, Edward Butterfield, treasurer, and Deo Whipple, president.
“In 1922-23 there were six teachers, Floyd Tweedy, Etta De Swan, Ralph Taylor, Ethel Brown, Howard Thompson, and Bertha Anderson. The ninth grade was taught and six separate building were used. The next year there were four teachers & the tenth grade was added. L.C. Barner was the ‘main’ teacher. In 1924-25 there were still four teachers and the eleventh grade was taught. Only three buildings, the Stittsville School, the Moorestown building, and the town hall, were used. Beginning in 1930, for two years, only eight grades were taught.
“Other teachers who taught before and about 1930 were Ray and Alice Culver in the high school and Jack Ingersol in the grades. After the Culvers, John and Lulu Goodwin taught in the high school and Lethel Sherwood in the grades. During the time Mr. and Mrs. Culver were here the school had an orchestra let by Mr. Culver.
To be continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.