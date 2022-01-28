Michigan November Agricultural Prices
Some Michigan highlights were: November corn, at $5.12 per bushel, increased $0.21 from October and increased $1.36 from last year; November soybeans, at $12.70 per bushel, increased $0.40 from last month and increased $1.90 from last year; November wheat, at $6.83 per bushel, increased $0.74 from October and increased $1.13 from last year; November milk, at $19.70 per cwt, increased $1.40 from last month and increased $1.20 from last year.
Nationally, the November Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 108.8, increased 1.9 percent from October and 17 percent from November 2020. At 107.3, the Crop Production index was up 1.2 percent from last month and 17 percent from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 110.6, increased 2.3 percent from October and 18 percent from November 2020. Producers received higher prices during November for cattle, corn, soybeans and milk but lower prices for lettuce, hogs, turkeys and dry beans. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In November, there was increased monthly movement for corn, milk, cotton and cattle and decreased marketing of soybeans, grapes, wheat and lettuce.
