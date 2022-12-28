November Milk Production
Dairy herds in Michigan produced 957 million pounds of milk during November, up 1.6 percent from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional office. Production per cow in Michigan averaged 2,225 pounds for November, 55 pounds above November 2021. The dairy herd was estimated at 430,000 head for November, down 4,000 head from a year earlier.
Milk production in the 24 major States during November totaled 17.5 billion pounds, up 1.4 percent from November 2021. October revised production, at 18.0 billion pounds, was up 1.3 percent from October 2021. The October revision represented a decrease of 18 million pounds or 0.1 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate. Production per cow in the 24 major States averaged 1,956 pounds for November, 17 pounds above November 2021. The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.94 million head, 48,000 head more than November 2021, and 1,000 head more than October 2022.
