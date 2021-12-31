November Milk Production
Dairy herds in Michigan produced 942 million pounds of milk during November, down 0.8 percent from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of USDA, NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Production per cow in Michigan averaged 2,170 pounds for November, 10 pounds below November 2020. The dairy herd was estimated at 434,000 head for November, down 2,000 head from a year earlier.
Milk production in the 24 major States during November totaled 17.3 billion pounds, down 0.1 percent from November 2020. October revised production, at 17.8 billion pounds, was up 0.4 percent from October 2020. The October revision represented an increase of 110 million pounds or 0.6 percent from last month's preliminary production estimate. Production per cow in the 24 major States averaged 1,941 pounds for November, 3 pounds above November 2020. The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.89 million head, 24,000 head less than November 2020, and 8,000 head less than October 2021.
