Drive north of Grand Rapids and you start to see the landscape shift. The intertwining interstates and scores of housing developments fade to crop fields then forestland. Trees are a defining feature of northern Michigan’s landscape. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 2019 Michigan was estimated to have over 20 million acres of forestland with more than 60% of those forests privately owned providing recreation and solitude to countless Michiganders and tourists.
No wonder U.S. Highway 131 has bumper to bumper traffic heading north most Fridays. For those of you who are part of the 60% that own forestland, you may find yourself asking how you can best manage the trees on your property. Forest management plans can be an effective tool in your forest management toolbox with the technical guidance of a local forester and conservation district as well as the financial support of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Who would benefit from having a forest management plan? Many that own private forestland can benefit from a forest management plan; however, they tend to most benefit those that are unfamiliar with their forest or are unsure which direction to take their property in. If you’ve recently purchased forestland, a forest management plan would give you a comprehensive overview of the property and best management practices moving forward based on your land management goals. A forest management plan can also benefit those who may have dead or dying trees in their forest.
The plan can include a potential diagnosis and remediation methods, as well as identify pockets of your forest that are most susceptible to pests and diseases if left unmanaged. Additionally, a forest management plan may provide a recommended timeline for tree harvesting, so you know when the best time is to cut a particular area, age group or tree species on your property.
How do you get a forest management plan? Forest owners can apply for forest management plan funding through the NRCS. The NRCS is an agency under the United States Department of Agriculture with field offices representing each county. The NRCS field office for Wexford and Missaukee counties is in Cadillac. The local NRCS field office and conservation district staff work together to create an application for you through the NRCS’s competitive Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). EQIP offers financial assistance to forest owners based on the number of forested acres they own.
When do you apply for forest management plan funding? The NRCS accepts EQIP applications year around, but selections are typically made each spring. If you’re interested in applying for forest management plan funding through the NRCS, contact the local field office during the summer. NRCS staff as well as the conservation district forester and conservationist visit your property to determine if your property would benefit from a formal management plan. Then the NRCS field office and conservation district staff work with you to submit an EQIP application in the fall or early winter. EQIP applications are normally selected for funding by late spring. Whether or not your application is selected for funding, NRCS or conservation district staff will notify you of your application status once selections are made.
What is in a NRCS forest management plan? Upon being selected for forest management plan funding, a landowner hires a professional forester from a NRCS approved list. This forester would inventory the trees on your property breaking down the forest type, dominant and codominant tree species, density, wildfire risk and overall stand health.
The forester also notes the fish and wildlife species and invasive or noxious species identified on the property. Ultimately, a forest management plan is created based on your goals and objectives with a technical assessment of the natural resources on your property. The plan also includes maps of the soil and forest types, images of specific habitats or species of special note on your property, and potential conservation practices that your forestland could benefit from.
Forest management plans are excellent tools that help forest owners to get to know their property and build sound land management goals and objectives.
The NRCS is an option for landowners looking for financial assistance in obtaining a forest management plan. If you would like additional information regarding NRCS and conservation district technical and/or financial assistance, you can contact their office in Cadillac at 231-775-7681 extension 3.
Lynnette is the CTAI Soil Conservationist Technician for Missaukee Conservation District based in Wexford County. You can contact her at (231)775-7681 ext. 3 or lynnette.ramsey@usda.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.