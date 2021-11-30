Aaron Adam Hosner, of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 40.
Aaron was born on December 14, 1980 to James and Terri (Howey) Hosner in Flint, Michigan. After graduating high school, Aaron went on to a tech school in Minnesota and then relocated back to Cadillac to receive his Bachelor's Degree at Baker College. He spent his career working as an IT manager at Network Reporting for many years. On August 21, 2021 he entered into marriage with the former Melonie Ann Campanella. In his spare time, he could often be found golfing, bowling, gaming or playing darts. Aaron loved going on special vacations and spending time making memories with his family.
Aaron is survived by his loving wife, Melonie Hosner; children, MiKayla Hosner, Nicole Hosner and Jasmine Hosner (& their mother, Melody Hosner); step-children, Kyle Bridson and Elana Bridson; father, James (Rita) Hosner; mother, Terri Hosner; brother, Brandon Hosner; grandmother, Nancy Heasty; aunt, Sue (Mark) Hurlburt; father-in-law, Stephen Campanella; father-in-law, Charles (Twila) Cumberledge; mother-in-law, Teri Campanella; and many other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Private family services will follow at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hosner Family.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
