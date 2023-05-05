The family of Aaron Jacob Kendall, of Mesick, is saddened to announce his unexpected passing on May 3, 2023, at the age of 42 years. Aaron was born to Pamela Sue Kendall on June 6, 1980.
He was a "Jack of all trades", with abilities that ranged from building a house to fixing a vehicle. If anyone had a need that did not fall within his skill set, he would always figure out how to help, and he did it with great pride.
The outdoors provided a number of memorable experiences for him that he shared with many. He could be seen floating on the river, fishing, and often camping. Sitting around the fire while singing his favorite tunes, specifically, "Fishing in the dark", whittling sticks, or hunting for Petoskey stones, were activities that brought him much happiness, always exhibited by his contagious laugh and goofy persona. His love for travel took him on several adventures and he became known in various places.
Aaron will sadly be missed by: his mother, Pamela (Dennis) Kendall of Traverse City; sisters, Mandy Kendall and Rena Maynard of Mesick; his children, Gabriella Sickles and Noah Kendall; his grandchildren, Shaylynn, Paige, and Payton; nephews, Seth and Garrett (Joleen); niece, Ciara; great nieces, Freya and Alayna; great nephew, Colton; as well as many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by: maternal grandparents, Frank and Mary "Echo" Kendall; uncle, David "Doc" Kendall; great uncle and aunt, Albert "Gary" and Marilyn Silvers.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of His life will take place at a later date.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com
