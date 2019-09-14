Aaron Robert Stillwell
May 7, 1991 — Sept 5, 2019
Survived by: daughter, Dahlilah Justine Stillwell; sons, Rueben James Hatt (unbiological), Shiloh Clifford Ray Bramer; mother, Linda L. Stillwell; father/stepmother, Harding (Brenda) Angel; Godmother, Katie (Geeseman) Hughes; love of his life, Shakir Smith; sisters, Kristen M. Stillwell (Kristopher Pike) and Katie L. (Stillwell) Sprague; brother, Brandon Angel; grandparents, Robert and Juanita Stillwell; aunts and uncles, Bobbie (Steve) Wonsey, Annette Angel, Neil (Raylene) Stillwell; stepsisters, Amber Jennings, Ashley Dore.
Preceded in death by: grandparents, Janet (Pete) Volk; great-grandparents, Norman (Leona) Stillwell; aunt, Sheryl Angel; stepbrother, Tyler VanWieren.
There are so many family and friends that he loved. He loved so easily and forgave just as easily.
Aaron had a real love of nature. To say he enjoyed the outdoors is an understatement, he lived for the outdoors. He would capture scenic photos and videos of his many adventures with his GoPro to share with everyone else to enjoy. Hunting, fishing, kayaking, and just sleeping under the stars while camping were the things he loved to do most in life. His place of peace was up north at the family farm. He especially loved tooling around the trails of Long Lake.
Aaron enjoyed work that allowed him to be outdoors and physical. He was excited to be a part of the DNR a couple summers ago. After that, he acquired his CDL and journeyed out of state, venturing west to work in the oil fields. In his free time, he would drive around the Midwest and Western states, taking in the wonders and scenery. Locally, he was a Ranch Hand tending to the land, operating equipment,even giving hay rides during the Annual Cancer Ride. His most recent job, back in Michigan, was road construction and running heavy equipment. When asked what he did for a living he would proudly say Roughneck with a smile referring to the fact that he took pride in working the toughest lines of work, all for his daughter, his greatest passion.
Aaron had a love for working on vehicles. Regardless of whether he was building up a truck for mud bogging, two tracking, or fine tuning a car for speed such as his Mustang, Aaron was a natural when it came to the trade. He was always there whenever a family member or buddy’s vehicle broke down or got stuck. If he couldn’t be there, he was giving instructions on how to fix the problem.
His family was always a safe place for him to land. His sisters were his biggest supporters and he always came to their side as well. Love of family had been instilled in him early on. He passed this on by always taking the time to spend quality time with his daughter, niece and nephews. Aaron had a love for art. One of his favorite activities with the kids was to paint. He loved to paint scenic pictures. His art decorates his family's wall and is a constant reminder of his love for family and the outdoors.
Aaron fiercely loved his daughter, Dahlilah Justine. She was his number one source of pride in his life. He spent time teaching her the joys and peace he found in nature. Once when asked if she needed help carrying camping gear, she replied, "I can do it, my dad taught me how to be strong." She is a natural survivalist just like her father, and he taught her everything he knew. She always made him smile and laugh. He loved to hear her read from books and when she would sing her heart out. Dalilah meant the world to Aaron.
To know him, was to love him.
Memorial will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Family Farm in Cheboygan, with Pastor John Schott officiating. Aaron will be laid to rest at Hebron Township Cemetery.
