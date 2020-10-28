Acacia Carlson Wright, of Manton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was 27.

Acacia was born on March 6, 1993, in Traverse City to Phil W. and Tara L. (Jones) Carlson. She was an artistic and loving young lady, who often would spearhead family gatherings and handle the planning for her family to be together. She will be deeply missed and losing her will impact the many that loved her.

Acacia is survived by her loving mother, Tara (James) Thompson of Cadillac; her grandmothers, Helen Jones, and Marie Carlson; her beloved daughter, Carly Thompson; sister, Vivian Thompson; brother, Robert Thompson; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ashley Nicole Carlson; her father, Philip W. Carlson; grandfathers, Wilfred "Pete" Carlson and Terry "Zeb" Jones.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac at 1:00 pm, with visitation one hour prior. Due to the current pandemic we ask for the well being and safety of others for those in attendance to wear a mask and remain socially distant. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 24359 Northwestern Highway Suite 125, Southfield, MI 48075.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

