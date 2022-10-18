Ada (Maitland) Tupis of LeRoy peacefully entered heaven on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born to Harold and Marguerite Maitland in LeRoy where she lived her entire life. Ada was a former member of Rose Lake Free Methodist Church and later attended First Baptist Church of Cadillac.
Ada worked very hard in her lifetime; she started her career as a waitress and bartender. She later worked at the Elks Lodge for many years and became the manager there.
Ada's favorite place to work was Four Winns in Cadillac. She was in charge of the cafeteria until she retired in 2010 . She loved all her people there and they gave her so many wonderful memories.
Ada catered weddings and special functions for over 35 years, while still working full time. Her favorite event was the Marion Fair where she catered for stars; Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Blake Shelton and many more. She was able to have her daughters, nieces and nephews work with her in her catering business. Ada never missed an opportunity to feed someone.
Ada was an avid mushroom hunter, we considered her the queen of the woods. She also loved to paint at the thistle Patch in Cadillac every Friday with her friend and mentor Carol. She loved bringing pies and rice custard for her friends there.
Ada's memory for poetry was unsurpassed. All the family and close friends will understand this line. "The outlook wasn't brilliant for the Mudville nine that day."Ada loved her family and we all loved her and the many excursions she took us on.
Ada was and forever will be loved by her children, Rose (Mickey) Lockhart , Rhonda Avery and April (Dale) Howell; six grandchildren: Aaron Tupis, Bobbie Jo Edwards, Marilyn Ward, Amanda (Chad) Outman, Jon (Mary) Avery and Terri Lockhart; eight great-grandchildren: J.P Ward, Audrey (Rodney) Sanders, Jayla Edwards, Trena Ward, Arilynn Avery, Addison Vanderpol, Rosalee Avery, and Alayna Vanderpol. Step great- grandchildren, Noah (Paige) Outman and Caleb Outman. She has numerous, very loved nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister, Leitha Sawyer.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Bobbie Jo Edwards; sisters, Enie Horton and Radne Knoop and brothers, Arvin Maitland and George Maitland.
Memorial services will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 29, 2002 at First Baptist Church of Cadillac. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at 11:00 AM at church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Baptist Church King's Storehouse food pantry. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
