Adam Briggs

Adam Richard Briggs, born on December 23, 1990 ~ died April 4, 2021.
Adam was a beloved son of the late Patricia and Maurice Briggs and brother of the late Andrew Robert Briggs. He is survived by his brother Douglas (Bridget) Briggs and sister Danielle (Tim) Briggs-Farr. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Adam, formerly from Walled Lake, spent most of his life in McBain, Michigan. He loved living there, worked on a dairy farm, and was a carpenter; he loved the outdoors, creating rock cairn sculptures, fishing, hiking, biking, and snowboarding. All his family and friends will deeply miss him. There will be a private burial and memorial services will be determined later.
"Along the road of suffering, you found a little lane, that took you up to heaven and ended all your pain. You may be out of sight, we may be worlds apart, but you are always in our prayers and forever in our hearts."
