Adam Christopher Musselman
Memoriams

Adam Christopher Musselman, age 38, of Cadillac, passed away on November 19, 2021.

Adam was born on February 23, 1983, the son of Keith Marion Musselman, Jr. and Kimberly Ann Jones. He graduated from Manton High School in 2000.

He will be dearly missed by his mother, Kimberly Duncan of North Dakota; his father Keith Musselman, Jr. of Ohio; sister Holly Musselman of North Dakota; brother Andrew Musselman of North Dakota; stepbrother Jimmy Duncan of Michigan; and grandfather Keith Musselman, Sr.

Adam is preceded in death by his stepfather James Duncan; maternal grandparents Charlene and Harry Repkey and Gordon and Susan Jones; and his paternal grandmother Kay Musselman.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ludke Rental Hall, 9290 E. 14 1/4 Road in Manton.

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements were made by Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.