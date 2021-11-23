Adam Christopher Musselman, age 38, of Cadillac, passed away on November 19, 2021.
Adam was born on February 23, 1983, the son of Keith Marion Musselman, Jr. and Kimberly Ann Jones. He graduated from Manton High School in 2000.
He will be dearly missed by his mother, Kimberly Duncan of North Dakota; his father Keith Musselman, Jr. of Ohio; sister Holly Musselman of North Dakota; brother Andrew Musselman of North Dakota; stepbrother Jimmy Duncan of Michigan; and grandfather Keith Musselman, Sr.
Adam is preceded in death by his stepfather James Duncan; maternal grandparents Charlene and Harry Repkey and Gordon and Susan Jones; and his paternal grandmother Kay Musselman.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ludke Rental Hall, 9290 E. 14 1/4 Road in Manton.
Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements were made by Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee.
