Adam Eldon Hagstrom, of Manton passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Samaritas Senior Living. He was 56.
Adam was born on November 4, 1964, in Traverse City, Michigan, one of four boys born to parents, Harry D. and Sandra K. (Whitney) Hagstrom. Adam grew up and attended school in Cadillac graduating from there in 1982. Shortly following his graduation, Adam began a long career with his parent's new venture as the owners of the Merry Inn Restaurant in Manton. It was at the Merry Inn that he met one of the servers, while he worked in back cooking, that server soon became his wife. Adam entered into marriage with the former Jerri Anne Bulock, at Zion Lutheran Church in 1983. Adam, Jerri Anne, and family continued to run the Merry Inn until it's eventual closure last April. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved taking the opportunity to hunt or fish. He was a member of the Manton Masonic Lodge and a former Worshipful Grand Master; in addition to being a former Mayor to the city of Manton. Adam was a proud and loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by family, friends, past patrons to the restaurant, and a thankful Manton community.
Adam is survived by his wife, Jerri Anne Hagstrom of Manton; his four children, Matt (Shelby) Hagstrom of Manton, Heather (Miles) Sepke of Cadillac, Chris (Nicole Sidebottom) Hagstrom of Manton, and Jon (Shana) Hagstrom of Texas; six grandchildren, Jake, Caleb, Luke, Andrea, Kenzie, and Reid; brothers, Harry (Sharon) Hagstrom, David (Lily) Hagstrom, and Steven Hagstrom; his parents-in-law, Jerry (Judy) Bulock; a grandmother-in-law, Norma Wheeler; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Lois Ann Hagstrom; and a nephew, Karl.
Private Family memorial services will be held at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home in Manton. Interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac at a later date.
