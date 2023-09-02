Adam Leroy Chandler
Memoriams

Adam Leroy Chandler, aka William Sawyer, 64, of Mesick, died Tuesday, August 29, 2023. He was born on June 25, 1959 in Lakeland, Florida and adopted by Victor Dane and Elaine Marie (Chandler) Sawyer. He later changed his name to be more connected to the Chandler family.

He attended Mesick High School. He loved Mesick and when he moved away he always moved back.

Adam enjoyed fishing, hunting, attending Auctions, race car races and movies. He loved animals, hanging out with his family and friends, telling stories and baking.

Adam is survived by his children, Joe Hall and Gloria (Don) Rutledge; grandchildren, Zane and Zander Rutledge and Ryan Hall and Joey Ray; his adoptive parents and best friends, Ruth and Sid Harris; 2 sisters and 4 brothers and his pet dog, Lily, which he also called Min Pin.

Memorial Contribution may be made to the Cherryland Humane Society, Traverse City.

A celebration of Life will be announced by the family.

Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"