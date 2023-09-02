Adam Leroy Chandler, aka William Sawyer, 64, of Mesick, died Tuesday, August 29, 2023. He was born on June 25, 1959 in Lakeland, Florida and adopted by Victor Dane and Elaine Marie (Chandler) Sawyer. He later changed his name to be more connected to the Chandler family.
He attended Mesick High School. He loved Mesick and when he moved away he always moved back.
Adam enjoyed fishing, hunting, attending Auctions, race car races and movies. He loved animals, hanging out with his family and friends, telling stories and baking.
Adam is survived by his children, Joe Hall and Gloria (Don) Rutledge; grandchildren, Zane and Zander Rutledge and Ryan Hall and Joey Ray; his adoptive parents and best friends, Ruth and Sid Harris; 2 sisters and 4 brothers and his pet dog, Lily, which he also called Min Pin.
Memorial Contribution may be made to the Cherryland Humane Society, Traverse City.
A celebration of Life will be announced by the family.
Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
