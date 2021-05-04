Manton, Michigan- Admiral "Andy" W. Dewey Jr., of the Cadillac area, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Sunshine AFC Home in Manton. He was 63.

Andy was born on February 20, 1958 to Admiral and GladysAnn (Mishler) Dewey Sr. in Cadillac, Michigan. He proudly answered the call of duty serving in the United States Military. On November 16, 1985 he entered into marriage with the former Lorrie Dunlap. The couple spent 28 years together until her time of passing in 2013. In his spare time, Andy liked to watch NASCAR on TV. Andy loved watching his grandson, Morgan at the car shows. He had a passion for motorcycles and especially liked Harley Davidson's. He cherished every moment spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Andy is survived by his loving children, Chelsea (Matt) Crawford, Kara (Michael) Dewey and Andrew Dewey; grandchildren, Morgan Crawford, Mackenzie Crawford, Lucas McGuire, Andy McGuire, Acadia Dewey and Cassidy Dewey; mother, GladysAnn Dewey; brother, Richard Anderson; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorrie Dewey; father, Admiral Dewey Sr.; and an infant sister, Violet Dewey.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Andy's grandchildren.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

