CADILLAC — Adrian Slachter of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his home. He was 92.
Services and a full obituary will be announced by Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac.
Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: September 11, 2019 @ 11:43 am
|
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.