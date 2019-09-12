CADILLAC — Adrian Slachter of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his home. He was 92.
Adrian was born September 1, 1927 in McBain to Anko and Alice (Yonkman) Slachter and they preceded him in death.
Mr. Slachter served in the United States Army, Tank Battalion during the end of World War II in Italy 1946. He worked at Kysor of Cadillac for 12 years and later as maintenance supervisor at McGuire’s for 30 years before retiring. Mr. Slachter was a member of the United Methodist Church of Cadillac for over 35 years.
Mr. Slachter enjoyed fishing for walleye and was proud to have held the record for the largest pike caught out of Lake Cadillac. He was a quiet man and spent many hours on Lake Cadillac enjoying the beauty God has given us. Mr. Slachter also enjoyed flower gardening, working in his yard, reading good books and spending winters in Phoenix. He spent time traveling with family and golfing with good friends.
On November 12, 1976 at the United Methodist Church in Cadillac he married the former Donna Anderson and she survives him along with children: Suzanne “Dubbie‘ Slack of Cadillac, David Slack of Cadillac, Shannon Slachter (Stacy) of Austin, Texas, Noelle (Rick) Kangas of Brighton, Kristine Black of Phoenix, Arizona and Michael (Mary) Black of Traverse City; grandchildren: Christopher (Arianna) Slack, Joseph Black, Michael Kangas (Alexis) and Kelsea Kangas; great-grandchildren: Cameron Black, Nathaniel Adrian Slack, Alexandria Slack, Declan Slack; siblings, Marvin (Marilyn) Slachter and Dorothy Winkle all of Jenison.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings: John (Rosemary) Slachter, Angela (Cliff) Quist, Eleanor (Jim) Thomas and brother-in-law, Ray Winkle.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Cadillac with Pastor Tom Ball and Pastor Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac as well as one hour prior to the service at church. His final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
