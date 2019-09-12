CADILLAC — Adrian Slachter of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his home. He was 92.

Adrian was born September 1, 1927 in McBain to Anko and Alice (Yonkman) Slachter and they preceded him in death.

Mr. Slachter served in the United States Army, Tank Battalion during the end of World War II in Italy 1946. He worked at Kysor of Cadillac for 12 years and later as maintenance supervisor at McGuire’s for 30 years before retiring. Mr. Slachter was a member of the United Methodist Church of Cadillac for over 35 years.

Mr. Slachter enjoyed fishing for walleye and was proud to have held the record for the largest pike caught out of Lake Cadillac. He was a quiet man and spent many hours on Lake Cadillac enjoying the beauty God has given us. Mr. Slachter also enjoyed flower gardening, working in his yard, reading good books and spending winters in Phoenix. He spent time traveling with family and golfing with good friends.

On November 12, 1976 at the United Methodist Church in Cadillac he married the former Donna Anderson and she survives him along with children: Suzanne “Dubbie‘ Slack of Cadillac, David Slack of Cadillac, Shannon Slachter (Stacy) of Austin, Texas, Noelle (Rick) Kangas of Brighton, Kristine Black of Phoenix, Arizona and Michael (Mary) Black of Traverse City; grandchildren: Christopher (Arianna) Slack, Joseph Black, Michael Kangas (Alexis) and Kelsea Kangas; great-grandchildren: Cameron Black, Nathaniel Adrian Slack, Alexandria Slack, Declan Slack; siblings, Marvin (Marilyn) Slachter and Dorothy Winkle all of Jenison.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings: John (Rosemary) Slachter, Angela (Cliff) Quist, Eleanor (Jim) Thomas and brother-in-law, Ray Winkle.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Cadillac with Pastor Tom Ball and Pastor Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac as well as one hour prior to the service at church. His final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.