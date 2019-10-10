Adriana 'Ruth' Buning

ZEELAND — Adriana “Ruth‘ Buning, age 85, of Zeeland passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Holland Hospital.

Ruth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of First Reformed Church in Zeeland where she was also served as a Shepherding Elder and was active in the Ladies Society. Ruth was married to Harold Duane Buning on November 11, 1955; Harold passed away in 2007 after 51 years of marriage.

Ruth is survived by her children, Bruce (Janet) Buning of Zeeland, Kim (Del) Zoerhof of Holland; grandchildren, Tyler (Shannon) Zoerhof, Austin (Meg) Zoerhof, Bethany (Brendan) Coallier, Cody (Aubrey) Zoerhof, Kevin (Tara) Buning, Nick (Amber) Buning; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Dekker of Florida, Norma Karsten of Jenison; in-laws, Lynda Zuiderveen of McBain, Marilyn Zuiderveen of Grand Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at First Reformed Church, 148 E. Central Ave., Zeeland, with Rev. Roger Kleinheksel officiating. Burial will be in Prosper Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S State St., Zeeland.

Memorial contributions may be made to His Harvest Stand and First Reformed Church. Condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.