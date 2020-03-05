CADILLAC — Agnes Marie Fewless, of Cadillac, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home. She was 78.
Agnes was born on September 4, 1941 in Cadillac to Joseph and Agnes (Russ) Stayer. She entered into marriage with Theodore Fewless on June 21, 1969. In her spare time, she liked to play Yahtzee with the grandkids. She will be remembered by her family as being a caring matriarch of the family. Agnes would often call to check-in with her children and see how everyone was doing. She loved taking care of her ever-loving husband, Ted. Agnes was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church and prayed her rosary often. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Agnes is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, Theodore Fewless; son, Brandon (Mindy) Fewless; daughter, Melissa (Randy) Rochester; grandchildren, Ryan Rochester, Megan Rochester and Andrew Fewless; sister, Joesephine Stayer; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Agnes Stayer; and her siblings, Tony Stayer, Jon Stayer, Al Stayer, Joe Stayer, Edward Stayer, Margaret Stayer-Cardinal and Francis Stayer-Davis.
A memorial mass will be conducted on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Janowski. Interment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Ann Catholic Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
