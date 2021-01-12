Agnes Eleanor Pettengill, formerly of Michigan passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 in Franklin, Tennessee. She was 98.
She was born on July 20, 1922, in Mesick, Michigan to Theodore Frank and Stella Amanda (Hulbert) Housler. Agnes grew up in Mesick and graduated from Mesick High School in 1940. She entered into marriage with Stanley Pettengill on December 24, 1943, in Mission, TX. They celebrated 50 years together before his passing on May 4, 1994. Agnes was a former member of the Mesick Free Methodist Church. In earlier years she enjoyed golfing and bowling and spent time knitting, working crossword puzzles, or helping others. She and her husband enjoyed many years of traveling across the United States in their motor home. Agnes had a kind and gentle heart for others, and was a faithful friend to many, giving grace and understanding to the hurting. She left a beautiful legacy, right up to the end, and her family will miss her dearly.
Agnes is survived by her children, Sandra Fromholz and Janice Root; as well as her daughters-in-law, Lynne Pettengille and Beth Adams; 10 grandchildren, Jeffery, Gregory and Robert Fromholz, Paul Root and Sara Root-Ford, Tobey and Clinton Pettengill, Isabella Pettengill- Stacy, Anastasia, Elijah and Judah Pettengill; multiple great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; her sons, Michael J. Pettengill and Stanley M. Pettengill Jr.; grandson, Mike Pettengill; brothers, Earl and Wayl Housler; sisters, Twylah Ream, Aylis Gilde, Theda Coleman, and Birdie Barnes.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no service at this time, but there will be a celebration of life later in the year. Interment will take place at Soper Cemetery in Colfax Township, Michigan.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
