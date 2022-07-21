ALAN ARTHUR STEPHENSON JR.
Alan A. Stephenson, Jr., 51, of Cass City, formerly of Cadillac, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 17, 2022 in his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born May 10, 1971 in Cadillac to Alan A. and Colleen (Crilly) Stephenson. He married Vicky Rothfuss Taylor on March 31, 2000 in Bay City.
Alan graduated from Cadillac High School and worked at Giant Supermarket and Cast Metal Industries in Cadillac in his early adult years. He relocated to Caro in 1999 working with his wife and in-laws as the owner/operator of the Family Fun Center, a seasonal Caseville business. He eventually started working at Michigan Sugar in Caro and currently was employed as a liquid operator in the Agriculture Production Department. Alan's passions in life were his grandchildren, U of M sports, hunting, coaching and officiating. He had fifteen plus years into coaching basketball, volleyball and softball from the youngest youth levels to the varsity levels. He loved officiating volleyball and umpiring for softball for numerous years. Alan absolutely loved to golf playing on a league at the Caro Arrowhead Golf Course, in scrambles and fundraisers every chance he got and with his family in his spare time. Thankfully, he got one last round in with his daughter and granddaughter last weekend and this memory will always be cherished. He was a loving husband, son and father. Alan loved deer hunting with his father and brothers and cherished being a "Grampy." He attended every little league softball and t-ball game he could of his precious granddaughters.
Alan is survived by his wife, Vicky of Cass City; daughter, Vanessa Taylor of Cass City; parents, Alan and Colleen Stephenson of Cadillac; brothers: Mark Stephenson of Indian River; Michael Stephenson of Cadillac; grandchildren: Evalynn Sabo, Quinn Sabo, Bristol Sabo; father-in-law, Joseph Rothfuss; brothers-in-law: Joey (Karen) Rothfuss and Chris (Sarah) Rothfuss; sisters-in-law: Kathy (Miguel) Reyna and Ellen Rothfuss; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents; mother-in-law, Veronica Rothfuss.
Private family funeral service held with Brad Speirs of Novesta Church of Christ, Cass City officiating. Interment will be in Elkland Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Caro Athletic Boosters. Family and friends may share memories and photos with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by
Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City
