Alan Dale Simmons Sr. age 60 of McBain passed away on February 23, 2023 at Munson Healthcare-Cadillac Hospital. He was born on December 16, 1962 in Cadillac to Wayne and Norva (Miller) Simmons. He married Patricia Bigelow on February 26, 1983 in Flint and she preceded him in death on March 3, 2022.
He was a family man. He loved hunting, fishing, anything outdoors, loved gardening, picking morels. He loved being with his grandkids. He could fix anything. He loved music, loved tying flies, and always loved telling stories and joking around.
He is survived by his children; Jennifer (Timothy) Boven of Marion, Rhonda Fisher of McBain and Alan Jr. (Trisha) Simmons of McBain, Grandchildren; Travis Beerens II, Melinda, Jeffrie, Wayne, Boven, Charlie and Connor Fisher, Haylee Purdy, Tristan and Daniel McElhinney, Shelby and Alec Simmons, siblings; Wayne Simmons of Cadillac, Daryl (Nancy) Simmons of Manton, Gary (Kym) Simmons of Burton, Mary (Brian) Braden of Burton, Nancy (Vince) Scungio of Manton, Chris Simmons of Texas and Michele Willis of Farmington Hills, Sharon (Roger) Forbes of Marmaduke, AK., and Robert Bigelow of Jackson, and many nieces and nephew.
He was preceded in death by; parents, Wayne and Norva Simmons, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Basil and Darlene Bigelow, siblings, Cathey Skwirsk, David (Helen) Miller, nieces; Meagan Shields and Felecia Simmons.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Rick DeBoise officiating. Burial will take place in the Riverside Township Cemetery in the spring. Visitation will on Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
