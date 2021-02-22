Alan Dale Stockwell of Cadillac passed away, Friday, February 19, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was 67.
Alan was born December 15, 1953 in Cadillac to Henry Orville and Josephine Lillian (Hilton) Stockwell and they preceded him in passing.
He graduated from Manton High School in 1972 and always had a love for Manton. Alan worked at Wilcox Professional Services for over 40 years and later worked at Evergreen Resort in golf course maintenance.
Alan attended Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac. Alan loved the summer; he loved golfing, taking out the pontoon and fishing with his nephews. He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball and hockey. Alan loved all outdoor activities including bird watching and hunting. He enjoyed many trips vacationing in Florida with family and friends. He could be counted on to send a letter or funny note to his children or nephews while they were away to brighten their day. He loved playing with Joey and Coco, his faithful canine companions and buddies.
On March 7, 1988 in Las Vegas he married Jolyn Johnson and she survives him along with their children: Brady Stockwell and Alanna Stockwell both of Cadillac; siblings, Debra (Rocky) Letts of Manton and Beth Stockwell of Cadillac; in-laws, Cheryl Brooks, Lisa (Brent) McCumber all of Cadillac, Steve (Lynn) Kuhn of Dexter and Dan Brooks of Vero Beach, Florida; an aunt, Eileen Ashley of Cadillac; nephews: Keith Earegood (Ember), Mark Kuhn, Jared Kuhn, Sam McCumber, Charlie McCumber, Max McCumber; great-nieces: Quinn, Zoey, Autumn and many special cousins.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in passing by his in-laws, Vernelle and Mary Johnson and a sister-in-law, Susan Kuhn.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Temple Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Andy Brubaker officiating. Friends may meet the family Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Hill Baptist Church or National Cancer Institute (NCI)- Clinical Research. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
