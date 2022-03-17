Alan Keller
Memoriams

Alan C. Keller, age 82 of Portage, IN.

He was raised in Tustin, MI. Graduated from Tustin High School.

Retired after 30 years in the Navy as Chief Yeoman.

Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Acsha (Merkle) Keller; son, Kevin John Keller; and grandson Joshua Dale Keller.

Alan is survived by his wife, Lille Brooks of Portage, IN; his children: Dale (Juniene) Keller, Gayle Benson both from Tustin, MI; Pam (Terry) Hall, Joan (Tony) Mitchell both from LeRoy, MI; and David Keller of Grand Haven, MI; siblings Walter Richard Keller and Nita (Jim) Kitson both of Cadillac, MI; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren with another great-grandchild on the way and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Alan will be Friday, March 18, 2022 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at noon, at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Rev. Carol Biggs officiating. Entombment at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN.

Cadillac News

