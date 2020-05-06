FALMOUTH — Albert August Noteboom, age 83, of Falmouth, passed away on May 2, 2020, at the Brooks at West Branch.

He was born on May 28, 1936 at Mt. Clemens, Michigan to Albert and Irene (DuBay) Noteboom. He married Phyllis E. Borst on September 20, 1985 in Lake City and she preceded him in death on Dec. 25, 2017. Al had driven crude oil trucks for many years. He enjoyed raising doves and different kinds of birds, deer hunting and his second home in the Upper Peninsula.

He is survived by three children, Dale (Lally) Noteboom, Kirk Noteboom, and Linda Noteboom. He has a special sister-in-law, Margey Campbell of West Branch. He has many relatives and friends.

In accordance with Al’s wishes, there will be no services held and interment of his cremains will take place in his favorite spot.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.

Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

