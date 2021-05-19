Albert B. McBrian
Memoriams

Albert (Al) McBrian, of Hammond Ranch, CA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 13, 2021, in Medford, OR, after a brief illness. He was 64.

Al was born in Grand Rapids, MI, to Ralph and Irene (Monroe) McBrian in October of 1956. He was the fifth of six children. Al's parents both passed away in an automobile accident in October of 1961. He, along with one of his brothers, was placed with LeRoy and Mary Cox. He was raised in Manton, Ml. He moved to California in his twenties. He was always known as Albert to those in Michigan, and Al in California,

Al was a general building contractor. He had a passion for working with wood, fishing, gardening, playing the harmonica, barbecuing, and smoking fish. His famous quote was "Carry on bravely."

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Irene; guardians, LeRoy and Mary: brothers, Larry, Tim, and Carl; sister, Brenda; and stepbrother, Roger.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Alice; his children, Brent (Renae) McBrian of Thousand Oaks, CA, Brooke McBrian of Woodland Hills, CA, and Alexis McBrian of London, UK; two grandchildren, Bryce and Kaylee; his sister, Mary Jacobson of Lake City, MI; aunts, Edith and Dody; mother-in-law, Jacqueline Male of Rogue River, OR; brothers-in-law, Dale, John, Gary, Craig, Norm, Brad, and Todd; sisters-in-law, Lynn, Kim, Heidi, Jennifer, and Melissa; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at Rogue ValleyFunerals.com. Details on a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Celebration of Al's life. will take place July 17 at 341 S. Burkett Rd. Lake City, MI 49651 at 2 p.m.

