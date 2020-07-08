HARRIETTA — Albert Edward McRoberts of Harrietta, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Munson Medical Center after being treated for a fall. He lived a full 85 years.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Harrietta Village Park with lunch beginning at 1 p.m. The family requests that anyone who would like to attend please bring a chair, some funny memories and a mask.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.