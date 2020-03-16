HARRIETTA — Albert Edward McRoberts of Harrietta, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Munson Medical Center after being treated for a fall. He lived a full 85 years.
Al was born in Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 1, 1934 to Edward M. and Lillian L. McRoberts. He grew up in Royal Oak, Michigan having many adventures with his late brother, Bill.
Al graduated from Royal Oak High School and attended Ferris Institute, where he discovered his love for Northern Michigan. He spent eight years in the Naval Reserve and saw active service in Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Al and Patricia May Stephenson were married on June 30, 1961 and shortly thereafter they moved to New York where Al was employed as a curator for a private antique auto collection. They returned to the Detroit area where Al then worked for several companies until he started his one-man tool and die company, McRoberts Machine Shop.
The family moved to Cadillac in 1972 and he continued as a self-employed machinist where he specialized in tool and die work until he retired. Upon “retirement‘ to Harrietta, he and Pat built a home and Al’s new shop, where he continued his specialty of manufacturing replacement wheel rims for antique cars and motorcycles. Al was world-renowned in the motorcycle wheel rim business and was referred to as “The Legend.‘
He was also very involved with his 1923 Ford Model T Touring car, which he and Pat put many miles touring with various Model T clubs. He was especially active with Crankun’ Ts of Michigan. He was a member of many antique motorcycle and car clubs and was also active with Buckley Steam Show. He never met a pre-World War II car he didn’t know and considered any vehicle post-World War II era just a “used‘ car.
He had three children, Andrew (Kate Snider) McRoberts of Harrietta, Scott (Sherri) McRoberts of Cadillac, Heather (Eric) Szabo of Lafayette, Colorado. He also had seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; Daniel McRoberts and Thomas McRoberts of Cadillac, Brian McRoberts of Florida; Brendan and Keegan McRoberts of Cadillac, and Lydia and Gareth Szabo of Lafayette, Colorado.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, William.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Crankun T’s of Michigan for the McPherson College in Kansas scholarship fund for a student in the Model T restoration program.
A Memorial Gathering will be at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be at a future date where only funny stories are to be told.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
