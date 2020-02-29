CADILLAC —Albert John Harris, of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home with family by his side. He was 83.
He was born on June 29, 1936, in Elkhart, Indiana to Forrest G. and Sadie B. (Lewis) Harris. Albert entered into marriage with the former Karen Jo Springer on July 10, 1971, in Bourbon, Indiana. He proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corps as a Corporal before eventually making his way and his home in the Cadillac area. Al made his living working with Feister Vending for several years, covering much of the state. Al could often be found showcasing his artistic talents in one of the many paintings, diamond dot pictures, or model sailboats and airplanes he created. He always enjoyed and supported Cadillac Athletics, even watching from the comfort of home on local television. In earlier years, Al had a passion for hunting and fishing and created many memories visiting Rice Lake in Canada.
Albert is survived by his loving wife of over 49 years, Karen Harris of Clam Lake Township; his sons, Ernest (Jillian) Harris of Brighton, and Howard Harris of Southgate; grandchildren, Ryleigh, Robert, Finleigh, and Amiee; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Vernon; and a son, Antonio Harris.
Gravesides services with military honors will be held at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Those wishing to attend services in the National Cemetery at 4200 Belford Road, Holly, MI, 48442, are asked to arrive 20 minutes prior to noon for processional.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
