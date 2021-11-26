Albert "Al" Martinson Jr., of Paris, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 19, 2021 at home. He was 82.
Al was born on January 29, 1939 in Marion, to Albert Sr. and Ida Mae (Phelps) Martinson. He spent many of his younger adult years working for Montgomery Ward, driving trucks and delivering furniture. He later went on to obtain his Masters Degree in Psychology from Grand Valley State University. Using his expertise, he worked at various places including Hope Network, Community Mental Health, and most recently Catholic Social Services, counseling at-risk people and those in need.
Family meant everything to Al. There was nothing he enjoyed more than sitting with those he loved and chatting over a cup of coffee. You could also find him completing small home projects, tending to his garden, or simply sitting in his chair and bird watching, enjoying all that nature has to offer.
Al is survived by his loving family; his six children, Tina (Barry) Hardesty, Jennifer (Chris) Jones, Matthew (Danielle) Martinson, Paul (Lisa) Martinson, April (Teddy) Taylor, and Joel Martinson; grandchildren, Tyler, Aaron, Weston, Jordan, Kylee, Andrew, Mikayla, Jake, Morgan, Melody, Tayla, Terry, Anna, Jason; 7 great grandchildren; and his sister, Iva North. Preceding him in death was Margaret (Elm) Martinson, who he was devoted to for more than 46 years.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home in Marion. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm, following a short break, also on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Middle Branch Township Cemetery in Marion. A luncheon will follow at Middle Branch Township Hall where family and friends can share in memories of Al and celebrate his life.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of one's choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
