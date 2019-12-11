CADILLAC — Aleah Brooke Mullarkey of Cadillac passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her home. She was 21.
Aleah was born on July 13, 1998 in Traverse City to Scott F. Mullarkey and Kellee Sue Evens. She attended Grandville High School and was a member of the swim team there. Aleah later graduated from Cadillac High School where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
After high school she attended Northwestern Michigan College. Aleah had an artistic side and was a gifted artist and writer. Aleah took shop class in high school and enjoyed it so much that she continued to use those skills to create custom cabinetry and furniture. She enjoyed expressing herself and trying different hair and make-up techniques.
She had been employed at Meijer, Culvers and most recently at Leelin Home Health Care in Cadillac.
She is survived by father, Scott F. Mullarkey of Wyoming, Michigan; sister, Lauren Mullarkey of Wyoming, Michigan; grandparents: Charleen Mullarkey of Apopka, Florida, and Todd Evens of Hoxeyville; foster parents, Benjamin and Chelsea Hicok and their daughter, Alice of Cadillac.
Aleah was preceded in death by her mother, Kellee; grandfather, Thomas Mullarkey; and grandmother, Cindy Evens.
A memorial visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac from 3 to 5 p.m. Her final resting place will be Memorial Gardens in Traverse City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to After 26 Project, Inc. An online guestbook is available at wwww.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.