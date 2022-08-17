Alexander Dennis

Alexander J. Dennis, 35 of south Hutchinson Kansas, passed away February 5, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital from a car accident along with his 13-year-old stepson Teagan Lomax.
Alex was born January 18, 1987 in Cadillac to Thomas Dennis and Tina Ochko.
Alex graduated from Kalamazoo Public School Adult Education in 2004 and had a career as a welder. Alex loved his job and was very proud of his accomplishments. Growing up in Michigan, he loved camping, fishing and time outside. Moving to Kansas, Alex was a part of the Kansas Recovery Network. He loved to help people in recovery or find recovery. Alex would do anything for family and friends. While in Kansas, Alex loved going garage saleing and anyone that knew him knew he would be at garage sales on weekends. He also found a new love for laser tag with Teagan.
Alex met the love of his life Lacy (Thiel) Lomax and became engaged.
Alex is survived by Lacy Lomax of Kansas; mother Tina Holley of Oscoda; sister Brittany Ochko; grandmother Kay Pedrin; grandmother Linda Dennis; several aunts and uncles; and many nieces, nephews and cousins in Cadillac.
He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Dennis; grandfather David Pedrin; grandfather Gerald Dennis; and stepson Teagan Lomax.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Alex on August 20, 2022 at the Cadillac Moose Lodge, located at 7461 34 Road (Boon Road), Cadillac from 1 to 3 p.m. All family and friends are invited to come out.
