MANTON — Alexis N. Rollo, of Manton formerly of Arkansas, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 24, 2020. She was 16.
Alexis was born on January 19, 2004 in Fayetteville, AR to loving parents James and Elaine (Capps) Rollo. Her exuberant personality shown through from the beginning. As a toddler, Alexis was full of adventure, and always ready to find a new fishing hole. She had to touch every fish caught, play with them, share her Cheetos and then kiss them goodbye before throwing them back.
Soccer has always been Alexis’ most precious passion. When she was on the field she would shine brighter than ever. Her soccer teams quickly became more than just friends but family to Alexis. After just a couple of years of playing, Alexis played on a team of a higher age group. When she was on the field with some girls being almost four years older than her, she was still able to dominate the field playing striker. As she got older her soccer passion only grew. She soon learned how to play midfield and goalie.
After moving to Michigan she joined the band and decided to give basketball a try in sixth grade. Following her first basketball practice, she came home and said she learned how to do a “layout‘ that quickly became a running joke with Alexis and her Grandpa Terry. In eighth grade, she added volleyball as well. Even though our small town didn’t offer soccer she always had a fire to return to the field. During her freshman year, she attended Michigan International Prep School and we were also able to find a homeschool soccer team through the Traverse City Bulldogs Athletic Association. Her fire on the field quickly rekindled after a few excruciating practices and she found her new home on the field playing defense. Alexis was looking forward to playing soccer again this spring.
With the teenage years came her unique girly adventures. Along with her new homeschool journey and soccer team, she needed more to fill her days. Alexis began watching as many makeup tutorials as she could squeeze into her day. She constantly practiced on herself and was always on the search for a willing person to practice on also. She quickly gained a new talent and had several friends asking her to do their makeup for big events. Against Alexis’ wishes, she received a sweet 16 birthday party, that to her surprise was “Perfect.‘ The weather, of course, didn’t cooperate and a few friends weren’t able to attend but she didn’t let that hinder her perfect day.
In addition with turning 16, she also gained the ability to drive alone. She was ready to run errands and be her little sister’s taxi driver. Alexis would call home before leaving wherever she was just to ask if anything was needed at home that she could pick up while en route home. With her new freedom of driving came a need for more money than just her weekly allowance and occasional babysitting gig. Her first job was a boutique in downtown Cadillac, MI, but just after the new year, she began working at Latitude 44 in Manton. Alexis truly enjoyed her time spent at Latitude. She quickly met new friends and was looking forward to expanding her babysitting. She frequently spoke about the children she would watch and explain in grave detail the entire day as soon as she would arrive home. Soon after she was able to drive, Alexis purchased her puppy, “Itty Bitty,‘ a travel kennel so he could safely go for rides with her. She would tuck him in the kennel, buckle it in the passenger seat and off on adventures to PetSmart they would go.
Alexis had a selfless heart and was always ready to help someone in need, she loved making people smile. She was always a huge help at home from simple chores to installing new flooring in the house. She wasn’t afraid to get dirty either, she often assisted her Daddy in maintaining the semi. Even if it was only holding a light for him she was there with a helping hand. She was exceptionally interested in the election approaching and becoming grounded in her beliefs of political views. Alexis strived to make a difference in people’s lives even if it was only with the exuberant smile she always offered.
Alexis is survived by her parents, James and Elaine Rollo of Manton; a sister Alivia Rollo; maternal grandparents, Jackie Capps and Terry Walker of Fayetteville, AR, Lewis and Iris Leonard of Winslow, AR; aunts and uncles, Shonnie and Mike Gillbreath, Mike and Erin Rains, Ilima and Uncle Dunc Ballinger, Thomas Leonard, and Elisha Capps all from Fayetteville, AR; along with many great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and extremely close friends that were more family than friends in Alexis’ heart.
She is preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, Arthur and Nancy Williams of Goshen, AR; maternal great-grandparents, Elton and Lizzie Capps of Winslow, AR.
Visitation for friends and family will be held at the Manton United Methodists Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon, with the funeral services following beginning at noon, also at the church. Officiating will be Rev. Jeff Swainston.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of her parents, James or Elaine Rollo.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com
