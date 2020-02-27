MANTON — Alexis Rollo, of Manton and formerly of Arkansas, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was 16.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Manton United Methodist Church at noon with visitation prior from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition of the Cadillac News.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
