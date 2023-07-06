Alfred David Calderon, age 87, of Chicago, IL, and most currently of Lake City Michigan, passed away on July 4, 2023 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his wife and three daughters.
Al was born on July 3, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Juana (Rocha) and Vicente Calderon.
He was united in marriage to Raquel (Rae) Marie Reyes September 2, 1961. A true "sout'sider", Al grew up and established roots in the neighborhoods of Bridgeport, McKinley Park, Marquette Park and West Lawn.
Al was a proud union member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union, Local 21, Chicago. He was honored by the BAC for over 50 years of membership. If you have ever stepped into the John Hancock building, the Sears Tower, the Chicago Cultural Center, Northern Trust building, AON building and various other marble-laden buildings in the Chicagoland area, chances are you have seen a bit of Al. He earned a reputation as one of the finest marble setters and marble finishers in the City! He was a respected mentor to many and his mark is embedded in his home town.
Never an idle person, Al was a fixture on Chicago's Maxwell Street selling and buying wares and finding collectibles. He loved dancing, Native American art, working with his hands - building, sculpting and gardening. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and a long-time member of Chicago's Game Stoppers Club.
He and his wife, Rae, retired and moved to Lake City, Michigan where they enjoyed the quiet, the clean air and the slower pace of life. Frequent trips were made back to Chicago to celebrate holidays with family and enjoy all the favorite foods that they missed!
He dearly loved his children, son-in-law and granddaughter and was a kind and helpful neighbor to his community. He acknowledged that "family always comes first", had an appreciation of a good hat and flashed a killer smile!
Alfred is survived by his wife, Rae (Raquel), daughters, Donna Marie, Dayna (Eric Noden), Doreen, granddaughter, Elaina, brother, Frank (Cecile) and over 30 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juana and Vicente, his brothers, Sam, Emanuel (Butch), Vinny, Johnny, Roy and 2 sisters, Josie and Esther.
Visitation will be held in Lake City at St. Stephen Catholic Church on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 10:00 am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am with Rev. Bradley Nursey officiating.
A Celebration of Life and burial will be held in Chicago for family and friends at a future date.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
