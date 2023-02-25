Algracia Dahlquist, of Cadillac and formerly of California passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. She was 85.
Algracia was born on October 26, 1937, in the Philippines to German and Soledad (Grey) Teves. Anne, as many knew her, study nursing at the University of the Philippines before making her way to the States. While in California she met and married Ronald Dahlquist in 1968. Anne became licensed in cosmetology and took entrepreneur and business classes at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, CA, eventually leading to the opening of her beauty salon and supply store in San Clemente, CA. Anne however wasn't finished, she continued her education and earned an associates degree in interior design and fashion merchandising. Ron and Anne began traveling the world in 1983, visiting several amazing places and having many adventures. The couple retired to Cadillac in 2002. worked at for years. Anne did enjoy time knitting, crocheting, and cooking for friends and family. She will be deeply missed for her "straight to the point" demeanor and by her loving family.
Anne is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald Dahlquist of Cadillac; her beloved nephew, Arman Bernardo; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
