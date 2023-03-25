Alice E. Spalding, of Cadillac, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at her home with her family by her side. She was 70.
Alice was born on March 7, 1953 to Nellie Bell Lumbert. She went on to marry Frederick Spalding in Stanton, Michigan, and the couple spent many years together until his time of passing in 2015. Alice could often be found coloring in her spare time. She loved Disney, especially Mickey and Minnie Mouse. She enjoyed taking special car rides and like stopping for a hamburger, her absolute favorite treat. She liked to collect sensi-buddy stuffed animals and had a special stuffed bunny she loved. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family.
Alice is survived by her loving children, Barbara Bialik and Virgil Ray Wood; grandchildren, Bryan (Aimee) Lake, Julie (Andrew Kayser) Lake, Amanda (Andrew) Newfer, Cody Dooley and Michael (Abby) Dooley; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Rosalee, Emeleigh, Presleigh, AnnaMae, Natalie, Malia, Mackynzye, Madalynn, Josie, Arya and Jayana; sister, Ann Chase; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and several siblings.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
