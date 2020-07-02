MARION — Alice Fay Bergey, age 78 of Marion, formerly of Middle Branch, passed away on June 30, 2020, at Autumnwood of McBain.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1941 in Ionia, Michigan to Thomas Virgil Roundtree and Edna Gilckrest. She married Rayland Floyd Bergey on Sept. 21, 1968 just south of Lake Brenton in Michigan.
Alice enjoyed traveling and collecting antique cars and ceramic dolls. She worked for Textron in Evart for 30 years as a press operator. She was a member of the 4087 F.O.E. in Marion for many years. She also enjoyed decorating for Christmas.
Alice is survived by her husband, Rayland of Marion; children, Debra Ford of Florida, Darlene Hanefeld of Colorado, and David Bergey of Marion; stepchildren, Patricia Beauchamp of Gwinn, Fred Bergey of Florida, Rayland Neil Bergey of St. Louis, Douglas Bergey of Midland, and Dawn Bergey of Kansas; 22 grandchildren; 32 grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Alice’s surviving sister is Joy Roundtree of Grand Rapids; in-laws, Doris Bergey of Lake City, Frederick (Satony) Bergey of Virginia, and Eugene (Karen) Bergey of Cadillac. She was preceded in death by her son, Duane Bergey; daughter, Carol Bergey; stepson, Ray Bergey; daughter-in-law, Paula Bergey; brothers-in-law, Edward Bergey and Ronald Bergey.
Per Alice’s wishes, there will be a memorial service at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
