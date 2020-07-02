MARION — Alice Fay Bergey, age 78 of Marion, formerly of Middle Branch, passed away on June 30, 2020, at Autumnwood of McBain.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1941 in Ionia, Michigan to Thomas Virgil Roundtree and Edna Gilckrest. She married Rayland Floyd Bergey on Sept. 21, 1968 just south of Lake Brenton in Michigan.

 Alice enjoyed traveling and collecting antique cars and ceramic dolls. She worked for Textron in Evart for 30 years as a press operator. She was a member of the 4087 F.O.E. in Marion for many years. She also enjoyed decorating for Christmas.

 Alice is survived by her husband, Rayland of Marion; children, Debra Ford of Florida, Darlene Hanefeld of Colorado, and David Bergey of Marion; stepchildren, Patricia Beauchamp of Gwinn, Fred Bergey of Florida, Rayland Neil Bergey of St. Louis, Douglas Bergey of Midland, and Dawn Bergey of Kansas; 22 grandchildren; 32 grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Alice’s surviving sister is Joy Roundtree of Grand Rapids; in-laws, Doris Bergey of Lake City, Frederick (Satony) Bergey of Virginia, and Eugene (Karen) Bergey of Cadillac. She was preceded in death by her son, Duane Bergey; daughter, Carol Bergey; stepson, Ray Bergey; daughter-in-law, Paula Bergey; brothers-in-law, Edward Bergey and Ronald Bergey.

Per Alice’s wishes, there will be a memorial service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.