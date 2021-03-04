Alice was born on May 10,1938 to John and Lucille (Beguin) Campbell in Des Moines, Iowa.
She attended Lincoln High School and graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1956. Alice married Duane R. Weidner in Des Moines on January 17, 1958, who preceded her in death, and they had one son, Michael Duane in 1958.
Alice later met Charles A. Grogan, and they were married in May 1, 1965. Alice and Charles moved to Michigan residing in Farwell, Cadillac and Manton for the next 47 years before returning to Des Moines area in 2012, residing in Pleasant Hill. Alice and Charles adopted sixteen other children together.
Alice and Charles have been blessed to have LeAnya with them during their Golden Years.
Alice's greatest joy came in finding, along with Charles a personal relationship with Jesus Christ in July 1966. A favorite verse and prayer of Alice's was III John verse 4 "My greatest joy is to know my children walk in Truth" and John 14:6 "I am the Way the Truth and the Life."
Alice was preceded in death by her parents John A Campbell and Lucile Irene Beguin; siblings John Charles Campbell and Ritabel Rae Elliott; husbands Duane R. Weidner and Charles A. Grogan; and son Matthew A Grogan.
Alice is survived by her children Michael Grogan, Mark Grogan, Timothy Grogan, Rebecca Grogan, Kimberly Sherwood, Alicia Nkugba, LaShunda Bryant, LaWanda Grogan, LaTasha Grogan, Noah Grogan, Alex Grogan, Nathan Grogan, Tyler Grogan, Zachary Grogan, Ashleigh Grogan and Kathryn Grogan and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Burial took place on February 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Highland Memorial Gardens, Des Moines Iowa. A Celebration of life is to be scheduled at later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Life Resources of Northern Michigan.
For full obituary, go to ilesfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Alice-O.-Grogan
