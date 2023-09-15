Alice L. Hutching

Alice Louise (Huston) Hutching was born August 23,1943 in Wexford County Michigan to Wylie E. and Josephine (Bogart) Huston. Alice lived in her hometown of Manton through her school years, moving to Chicago employed by American Airlines before returning to her hometown of Manton. Alice moved back to her hometown working in television at WWTV, then continued in television as program director in Evansville, Indiana at WEVV-TV. Both facilities owned by Wilson Communications. It was in her work that Alice met Fred M. Hutching, while both worked together in Michigan. They married on May 24, 2003 in Amarillo, Texas, residing there their entire marriage before moving to Wagoner, Oklahoma in 2022. Alice was a dedicated media professional and much of her time was spent on her career, but in any spare time she enjoyed crossword puzzles and selecting and refinishing antique furniture.
Alice departed this life Wednesday morning, September 6, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 80. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wylie and Josephine Huston, a grandson, Chase Lovell and a brother, Walter Huston. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Fred of the home; her son, David Lovell of Manton, MI; grandchildren Kyle Lovell and Rachel Lovell of Manton, MI; two great grandchildren; three brothers, Marvin Huston of Traverse City MI, Allen (Butch) Huston of Washington State and John Huston of Cadillac MI; stepdaughter Shelly Wahr and Marcelin Helkey of Joplin, MO and stepson Mitchel Hutching of Joplin, MO; other extended family and friends.
The Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023 in Wagoner, OK. A funeral service in Michigan, will be held at 1pm, on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home in Manton with visitation one hour prior. Interment and committal services will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Manton.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
