Alice Lucille DuBreuil
Memoriams

Alice Lucille DuBreuil, age 97 of Reed City, passed away peacefully at the Spectrum Health-Reed City Hospital on January 4, 2022.

She was born August 3, 1924, in Mason, MI to Reno and Elouise (Dunsmore) Mitchell and was a resident of Reed City since 1966. Alice was married to Celestin Pierson DuBreuil who passed away in 1993. She was employed with the Wolverine Worldwide Company in Reed City and later with the Reed City Hospital until her retirement in 1987.

She is survived by her sons Michael (Marsha) DuBreuil, Timothy DuBreuil, Patrick (Carleen) DuBreuil, and William DuBreuil; and her daughter Barbara (Edward) Renne; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughters Julie Finkbeiner and Colleen Thorson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Chase Township Cemetery. Visitation with the family will take place at the graveside beginning at 11:00 A.M.

