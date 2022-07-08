Alice Marie Martin, of Manton, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. She was 89.
Alice was born on April 19, 1933, in Fulton County, Ohio, in a small town known as Ai, to Orville and Gladys Niner. She entered into marriage with JR Martin on August 1, 1959, in Ohio. Alice grew up in Ohio until eventually relocating to Manton. She could often be found spending time on her iPad, listening to music, or playing cards. Alice loved her family and her grandkids, and enjoyed every opportunity to be with them. She will be deeply missed by many.
Alice is survived by her children, David Martin, Chris Martin, and Joyce Yoder; her sisters, Kate Tressler, Louella Mcfadden, and Irene Tomlin; brothers, Orville Niner, Jr., and Harry Niner, Sr.; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, JR Martin; one grandchild, Jayden Sue Marie Horton; a brother, Peter Niner; one sister, Mary Ann Crepps; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday July 10, 2022 at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Fairview Cemetery in Manton.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
