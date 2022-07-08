Alice Marie Martin, of Manton, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. She was 89.

Alice was born on April 19, 1933, in Fulton County, Ohio, in a small town known as Ai, to Orville and Gladys Niner. She entered into marriage with JR Martin on August 1, 1959, in Ohio. Alice grew up in Ohio until eventually relocating to Manton. She could often be found spending time on her iPad, listening to music, or playing cards. Alice loved her family and her grandkids, and enjoyed every opportunity to be with them. She will be deeply missed by many.

Alice is survived by her children, David Martin, Chris Martin, and Joyce Yoder; her sisters, Kate Tressler, Louella Mcfadden, and Irene Tomlin; brothers, Orville Niner, Jr., and Harry Niner, Sr.; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, JR Martin; one grandchild, Jayden Sue Marie Horton; a brother, Peter Niner; one sister, Mary Ann Crepps; and her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday July 10, 2022 at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Fairview Cemetery in Manton.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"